  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chamkar Mon
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia

Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 268 m²
Floor 2
Located in the secure and prestigious Bassac Garden City, this charming villa presents an ex…
$989,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 211 m²
Floor 2
This exceptional property is strategically located in the prestigious Khan Chamkarmon distri…
$1,06M
