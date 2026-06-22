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Seaview Houses for Sale in Brazil

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Rio de Janeiro
36
Southeast Region
38
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
36
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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Conde, Brazil
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Conde, Brazil
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive detached house with unique location on a the 10 most beautiful beaches in Brazil. …
$450,159
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