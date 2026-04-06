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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
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14 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Area 254 m²
Duplex for sale with private pool in Copacabana - Posto 6 - 4 bedrooms Discover this magn…
$579,412
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
OUI Ipanema is a splendid complex of 39 apartments in the heart of the Ipanema district. Jus…
$533,288
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
Renovated and modern duplex in the heart of Leblon - 4 suites Discover this superb duplex…
$1,13M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Stunning renovated duplex of 345 m² with terrace, jacuzzi and 3 suites - Barra Located in…
$872,025
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Area 263 m²
Duplex penthouse facing the sea for sale - Av. Atlântica, Posto 5 - Copacabana - 4 bedrooms …
$1,74M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
120 m² duplex for sale in Copacabana - 3 bedrooms Discover this magnificent duplex pentho…
$348,810
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Duplex 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
OUI Ipanema is a splendid complex of 39 apartments in the heart of the Ipanema district. Jus…
$546,476
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Ipanema, Arc Ipanema, developed by the constr…
$878,519
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Magnificent Triplex with Pool for Sale in Lagoa - 5 Bedrooms Discover this splendid tripl…
$2,10M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Wonderful Duplex penthouse with sea and city views, located on the second block of the beach…
$829,393
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
RIO Signature Residence & SPA is a splendid 31-apartment complex in the heart of the Ipanema…
$1,54M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
Triplex penthouse for sale - Lagoa view in Ipanema - 4 bedrooms - 625 m² Discover this st…
$3,02M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 392 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse in Gávea to renovate - 3 bedrooms This spacious duplex penthous…
$1,36M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
OUI Ipanema is a splendid complex of 39 apartments in the heart of the Ipanema district. Jus…
$507,123
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