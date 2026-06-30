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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

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Rio de Janeiro
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17 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Stunning renovated duplex of 345 m² with terrace, jacuzzi and 3 suites - Barra Located in…
$770,861
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Area 254 m²
Duplex for sale with private pool in Copacabana - Posto 6 - 4 bedrooms Discover this magn…
$576,219
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
Triplex penthouse for sale - Lagoa view in Ipanema - 4 bedrooms - 625 m² Discover this st…
$3,01M
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Value OneValue One
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 412 m²
Duplex in sea front project for sale - Ipanema - 3 bedrooms - Project VIE Balassiano Inve…
$8,91M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Area 263 m²
Duplex penthouse facing the sea for sale - Av. Atlântica, Posto 5 - Copacabana - 4 bedrooms …
$1,73M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 392 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse in Gávea to renovate - 3 bedrooms This spacious duplex penthous…
$1,35M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
120 m² duplex for sale in Copacabana - 3 bedrooms Discover this magnificent duplex pentho…
$346,888
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Magnificent Triplex with Pool for Sale in Lagoa - 5 Bedrooms Discover this splendid tripl…
$2,09M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Ipanema, Arc Ipanema, developed by the constr…
$888,951
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
OUI Ipanema is a splendid complex of 39 apartments in the heart of the Ipanema district. Jus…
$540,045
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Duplex with terraces for sale in Copacabana - Posto 4 - 3 bedrooms Discover this charming…
$230,295
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
RIO Signature Residence & SPA is a splendid 31-apartment complex in the heart of the Ipanema…
$1,56M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
175 m² duplex with pool for sale - Lagoa - 3 bedrooms Discover this stunning duplex, comp…
$664,868
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
OUI Ipanema is a splendid complex of 39 apartments in the heart of the Ipanema district. Jus…
$553,400
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
OUI Ipanema is a splendid complex of 39 apartments in the heart of the Ipanema district. Jus…
$513,549
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
Renovated and modern duplex in the heart of Leblon - 4 suites Discover this superb duplex…
$1,13M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 280 m²
Amazing Duplex with Sea View for Sale in Copacabana - 4 bedrooms Discover this sumptuous …
$1,31M
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Properties features in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

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