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Pool Apartments for sale in Regiao Metropolitana do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

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Rio de Janeiro
169
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
169
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 room studio apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/9
A studio with a guaranteed income of 41.3 square meters in a new complex in Rio de Janeiro w…
$169,585
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Property types in Regiao Metropolitana do Rio de Janeiro

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Regiao Metropolitana do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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