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Penthouses for sale in Regiao Metropolitana do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

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Rio de Janeiro
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Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
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40 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
Triplex in sea front project for sale - Ipanema - 3 bedrooms - Project VIE Balassiano Inv…
$6,43M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
This exceptional penthouse of 259 m² is located in the most sought-after area of Ipanema, cl…
$1,63M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Duplex penthouse for sale in Ipanema with large terrace - 2 bedrooms Located in the sough…
$660,679
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with modern environments, 3…
$643,444
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Discover the magic of living in a stunning duplex penthouse, a true oasis of luxury and soph…
$1,28M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Discover Comfort and Elegance in a Spacious Penthouse in Copacabana Experience the best o…
$511,308
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
6 bedroom triplex penthouse in Ipanema for sale Discover the splendour of Rio de Janeiro …
$2,78M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Copacabana Be In Rio is a new development lo…
$405,891
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 900 m²
Beautiful triplex penthouse for sale, with a stunning 360 degree view of Copacabana/Ipanema …
$7,66M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious penthouse with 4 suites for sale in Ipanema and incredible views A luxurious p…
Price on request
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Penthouse for sale in Copacabana with 4 bedrooms, large terrace, views of Christ and the sea…
$536,203
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Penthouse with pool for sale in the heart of Leblon - 4 bedrooms Discover this superb lin…
$1,05M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
3-bedroom Duplex penthouse for sale in Ipanema with stunning seaview and swiming pool THE…
$1,01M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Area 848 m²
Penthouse of 5 suites for sale in Copacabana This extraordinary property is like an 848m²…
$5,36M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 369 m²
Amazing triplex Penthouse with sea view on Barra - 4 bedrooms Discover this sumptuous tri…
$645,359
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Triplex Penthouse with Stunning View of the Lagoon and Christ the Redeemer Discov…
$4,21M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Penthouse for sale/rental in Leblon with 3 bedrooms and swimming pool This spectacular d…
$861,755
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 314 m²
Penthouse triplex for sale, on Ipanema seafront, 5 bedrooms, furnished, jacuzzi with superb …
$1,60M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Penthouse for sale with 3 bedrooms and amazing sea views in Copacabana near Posto 6 next to …
$838,775
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent penthouse with swimming pool for sale in lagoa. Excellent coverage of 317m2 in …
$1,30M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Renovated Luxury Triplex Penthouse with Panoramic View Pool 142m² 2 Suites 2 Spaces 24-hour …
$1,44M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Penthouse for sale with pool on Leblon - 2 bedrooms Discover this stunning 141 m² penthou…
$612,804
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Beautiful penthouse for sale, sea view - Copacabana - 3 bedrooms Located in Copacabana, P…
$1,34M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Linear Beachfront Penthouse with 3 Bedrooms, 180m² Terrace, 1 Garage, 24-Hour Doorman Inc…
$1,97M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Penthouse located on Avenida Borges de Medeiros. Duplex penthouse, 4 bedrooms b…
$1,91M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
505 m2 penthouse for sale in Lagoa overlooking Christ the Redeemer and the lagoon - 2 bedroo…
$1,15M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Luxury triplex penthouse with pool for sale - Leblon - 3 suites Discover this sumptuous t…
$1,90M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Luxury 2-bedrooms duplex penthouse for sale in Ipanema Spectacular 130 m² duplex penthous…
$480,658
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent triplex penthouse of 120 m2 for sale in the heart of Copacabana, 10 min walk fro…
$417,473
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
A completely renovated duplex penthouse in one of the most charming and well-located streets…
$957,506
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Properties features in Regiao Metropolitana do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

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