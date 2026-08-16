Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Brazil
  3. Regiao Metropolitana do Rio de Janeiro
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Regiao Metropolitana do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

;
Rio de Janeiro
179
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
179
Apartment Delete
Clear all
179 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment for sale - Ipanema - 2 bedrooms - Two Suites Discover this elegant 94 m² flat, …
$670,254
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Renovated Garden Apartment for Sale in Ipanema - 1 Bedroom Imagine living in Ipanema in a…
$306,402
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Renovated flat for sale with side sea view - Ipanema - 4 bedrooms Discover this renovated…
$938,356
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
Triplex in sea front project for sale - Ipanema - 3 bedrooms - Project VIE Balassiano Inv…
$6,43M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Renovated apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Humaitá. The apartment has 90 m2, is well…
$226,929
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
This exceptional penthouse of 259 m² is located in the most sought-after area of Ipanema, cl…
$1,63M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 112 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Leblon, Paradís Mozak is an exclusive residen…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Duplex penthouse for sale in Ipanema with large terrace - 2 bedrooms Located in the sough…
$660,679
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 94 m²
94 m² flat for sale - Rua Barata Ribeiro - Copacabana - 3 bedrooms Discover this 94 m² fl…
$229,801
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Renovated 60 m² flat for sale in Ipanema - 2 bedrooms Discover this 60 m² flat, completel…
$344,702
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful penthouse completely renovated in a contemporary style with modern environments, 3…
$643,444
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Discover the magic of living in a stunning duplex penthouse, a true oasis of luxury and soph…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Discover Comfort and Elegance in a Spacious Penthouse in Copacabana Experience the best o…
$511,308
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
50 m² flat for sale in Ipanema - 1 bedroom Discover this beautiful 50 m² flat full of cha…
$180,011
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Ipanema, Ipanema Almar, developed by the cons…
$2,23M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Opportunity: renovated 3 bedroom flat for sale in Copacabana - Posto 3 Discover this full…
$166,606
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
6 bedroom triplex penthouse in Ipanema for sale Discover the splendour of Rio de Janeiro …
$2,78M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment for sale - 3 bedrooms - 88 m² - Ipanema Opportunity for investors! Located o…
$352,362
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Copacabana Be In Rio is a new development lo…
$405,891
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
85 m² flat for sale in Urca - 2 bedrooms Discover this furnished flat with a living area …
$244,164
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Ipanema, Be In Rio is a new development loca…
$310,082
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
182m² flat for sale in Leblon - 3 bedrooms Discover this superb 182m² flat for sale in Ru…
$957,506
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
143 m² flat for sale in Copacabana - 4 bedrooms Discover this spacious 143 m² flat for s…
$227,886
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 900 m²
Beautiful triplex penthouse for sale, with a stunning 360 degree view of Copacabana/Ipanema …
$7,66M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious penthouse with 4 suites for sale in Ipanema and incredible views A luxurious p…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
INVESTOR SPECIAL: High-end flat for sale in Ipanema, Soul Rio, developed by the construct…
$385,588
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Apartment for sale - 167 m² in Copacabana, Posto 6 - 4 bedrooms Discover this spacious an…
$411,728
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Penthouse for sale in Copacabana with 4 bedrooms, large terrace, views of Christ and the sea…
$536,203
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Modern loft for sale - Bossa 107 - Ideal investment - Ipanema - 1 bedroom Discover this f…
$306,402
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Ipa Studios is a splendid complex of 190 apartments in the heart of the Ipanema district. Lo…
$619,828
Leave a request

Property types in Regiao Metropolitana do Rio de Janeiro

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Regiao Metropolitana do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go