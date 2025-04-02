Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Villach
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Villach, Austria

1 property total found
Detached House in a Favorable location on the outskirts of Villach in Villach, Austria
Detached House in a Favorable location on the outskirts of Villach
Villach, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 446 m²
Detached house in a privileged location on the outskirts of Villach . Suitable as a residen…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes