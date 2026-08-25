Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Vienna
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Vienna, Austria

;
penthouses
6
1 BHK
6
2 BHK
7
3 BHK
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 6
Very quiet, sunny, barrier-free, air-conditioned, low-energy - condominium with conservatory…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vienna, Austria

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go