Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Land
  4. Tyrol

Lands for sale in Tyrol, Austria

1 property total found
Plot of land in Innsbruck, Austria
Plot of land
Innsbruck, Austria
Area 6 000 m²
The plot of land is located in a popular area next to Carvendelpark on the Garmisch-Innsbroo…
€550,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir