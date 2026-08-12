Residential properties for sale in Techelsberg am Woerther See, Austria

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Residential properties for sale in Techelsberg am Worther See, Austria

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1 property total found
House in Techelsberg am Worther See, Austria
House
Techelsberg am Worther See, Austria
$926,349
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