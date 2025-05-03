Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. St Marein bei Graz
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in St Marein bei Graz, Austria

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room house in Sankt Marein bei Graz, Austria
6 room house
Sankt Marein bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
$542,297
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in St Marein bei Graz, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go