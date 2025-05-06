Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Graz, Austria

3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Location in the centre: This means that the apartment is close to major amenities such as re…
$557
per month
Apartment in Graz, Austria
Apartment
Graz, Austria
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Situated in the centre of Geidorf. Graz city centre as well as supermarkets, service provide…
$777
per month
3 room apartment in Graz, Austria
3 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Very good-frockrestructure. Environmental Auva -Rightefürsie.Thiesemiettung with 97m2 lying …
$924
per month
