Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Matzendorf Holles
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Matzendorf Holles, Austria

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Matzendorf, Austria
Apartment
Matzendorf, Austria
This attractive plot of land at 2603 Matzendorf, Lower Austria, offers the perfect location …
$289,116
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Matzendorf Holles, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go