Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Krems an der Donau
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Krems an der Donau, Austria

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Krems an der Donau, Austria
3 room apartment
Krems an der Donau, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 942 m²
Description Welcome to your new home! This beautiful old apartment with 140 m2 own garden ne…
$543,246
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go