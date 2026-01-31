Show property on map Show properties list
Сommercial property in Hochleithen, Austria

1 property total found
Commercial property 73 m² in Bogenneusiedl, Austria
Commercial property 73 m²
Bogenneusiedl, Austria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located near Mistelbach and Wolkersdorf in the Weinviertel.!!!Good farmhouse in…
$232,675
