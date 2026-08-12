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Residential properties for sale in Gleisdorf, Austria

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Gleisdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gleisdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
$325,312
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