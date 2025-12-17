Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Traiskirchen
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Traiskirchen, Austria

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room apartment in Mollersdorf, Austria
5 room apartment
Mollersdorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Traiskirchen, located in the heart of Lower Austria, combines rural charm with urban quality…
$891,816
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go