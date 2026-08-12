Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Traiskirchen, Austria

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Residential properties for sale in Traiskirchen, Austria

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1 property total found
5 room house in Wienersdorf, Austria
5 room house
Wienersdorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Quiet, green residential area with very good connections. Only about 25 minutes to Vienna – …
$783,613
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