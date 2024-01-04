Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Gemeinde Ternitz

Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Ternitz, Austria

1 property total found
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gemeinde Ternitz, Austria
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Ternitz, Austria
Rooms 7
Area 5 m²
This magnificent home has over 241 square meters of living space, spread over three floors, …
€639,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir