Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Commercial
  4. Gemeinde Leobendorf

Commercial real estate in Gemeinde Leobendorf, Austria

1 property total found
Commercial in Tresdorf, Austria
Commercial
Tresdorf, Austria
Area 540 m²
A plot of approx. 3,039 m ² for sale, consisting of 5 contiguous plots. The barn has an NFl…
€694,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir