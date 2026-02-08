Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Ganserndorf
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ganserndorf, Austria

1 property total found
5 room house in Ganserndorf, Austria
5 room house
Ganserndorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Welcome to your new dream house in Gänserndorf, a charming town in Lower Austria! This spaci…
$679,508
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go