Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Gemeinde Breitenfurt bei Wien

Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Breitenfurt bei Wien, Austria

1 property total found
Villa with yard, with garage in Gemeinde Breitenfurt bei Wien, Austria
Villa with yard, with garage
Gemeinde Breitenfurt bei Wien, Austria
Area 603 m²
Number of floors 2
In Breitenfurt West an apartment building with a large garden and a covered pool is for sale…
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir