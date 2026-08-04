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Houses with garage for sale in Carinthia, Austria

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5 bedroom house in Sankt Kanzian am Klopeiner See, Austria
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5 bedroom house
Sankt Kanzian am Klopeiner See, Austria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover a rare opportunity in one of Southern Carinthia's most beautiful regions. The Haus/…
$681,812
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Properties features in Carinthia, Austria

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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