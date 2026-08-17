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Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Weiz, Austria

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Fischbach, Austria
Apartment
Fischbach, Austria
Area 600 m²
An idyllic location surrounded by forests. The place has been recognized several times as th…
$754,151
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3 room apartment in Gleisdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gleisdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
$325,312
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Properties features in Bezirk Weiz, Austria

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