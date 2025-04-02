Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Villach-Land
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Villach-Land, Austria

1 property total found
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Noetsch im Gailtal, Austria
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Noetsch im Gailtal, Austria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 14 800 m²
Number of floors 4
This exceptional property is available at a negotiable price for a limited time only. Chalet…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk Villach-Land, Austria

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes