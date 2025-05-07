Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Tulln
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bezirk Tulln, Austria

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Sankt Andra Wordern, Austria
Apartment
Sankt Andra Wordern, Austria
$1,01M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kritzendorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Kritzendorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
This attractive DG-Maisonette was refurbished in 2024 with love for detail and can now be pu…
$654,511
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk Tulln, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go