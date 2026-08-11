Residential properties for sale in Bezirk St Poelten, Austria

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Residential properties for sale in Bezirk St Polten, Austria

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1 property total found
5 room house in Pressbaum, Austria
5 room house
Pressbaum, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 502 m²
A large brick mass house with a fully developed hip roof is for sale. Two garages and a mass…
$806,778
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