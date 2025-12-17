Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Bezirk Schwaz, Austria

1 property total found
Wonderful recently built hotel in Achensee area, 4**** in Maurach, Austria
Wonderful recently built hotel in Achensee area, 4****
Maurach, Austria
Area 1 664 m²
Number of floors 5
Outstanding 4**** boutique hotel in Achensee valley not far from Maurach. Hotel is construc…
$13,51M
