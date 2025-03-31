Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Sankt Veit an der Glan
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Bezirk Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria

1 property total found
Plot of land in Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria
Plot of land
Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria
Area 670 m²
The rectangular plot extends south of Dr. Arthur Lemisch-Straße, and is accessible from it. …
$63,914
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes