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Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Neunkirchen, Austria

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1 property total found
7 room house in Buchbach, Austria
7 room house
Buchbach, Austria
Rooms 7
Area 5 m²
This magnificent property boasts 241 square meters of living space spread across three floor…
$691,779
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Properties features in Bezirk Neunkirchen, Austria

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