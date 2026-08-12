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Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Mattersburg, Austria

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1 property total found
Apartment in Bad Sauerbrunn, Austria
Apartment
Bad Sauerbrunn, Austria
Bathrooms count 4
Area 770 m²
Bad Sauerbrunn is a traditional resort known for its healing springs and activities, as well…
$1,73M
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Properties features in Bezirk Mattersburg, Austria

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