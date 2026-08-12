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Apartments for sale in Bezirk Linz Land, Austria

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2 room apartment in Haid, Austria
2 room apartment
Haid, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
In Hyde, a 2-room apartment of about 52 m2 is offered for sale. The apartment is located in …
$198,540
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