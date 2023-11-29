Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Bezirk Korneuburg
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bezirk Korneuburg, Austria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Apartment in Tresdorf, Austria
Apartment
Tresdorf, Austria
€495,000
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€298,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 392 m²
€227,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 612 m²
€223,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 122 m²
€228,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
3 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 542 m²
€336,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 392 m²
€222,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 792 m²
Over 80 newly built investor and condominiums with open spaces, such as a terrace, balcony o…
€255,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 122 m²
€228,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 792 m²
Over 80 newly built investor and condominiums with open spaces, such as a terrace, balcony o…
€252,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 612 m²
€228,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 392 m²
€227,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 492 m²
€227,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 792 m²
€239,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
3 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 582 m²
Over 80 newly built investor and condominiums with open spaces, such as a terrace, balcony o…
€344,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Bezirk Korneuburg, Austria

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir