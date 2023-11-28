Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bezirk Gaenserndorf, Austria

3 room house in Hauskirchen, Austria
3 room house
Hauskirchen, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 902 m²
€179,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
€499,999
House in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
House
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Area 52 m²
€209,000
5 room house in Gemeinde Leopoldsdorf im Marchfelde, Austria
5 room house
Gemeinde Leopoldsdorf im Marchfelde, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
€599,000
5 room house in Droesing, Austria
5 room house
Droesing, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€129,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Detached single-family house built in 2018 in solid brick construction in the middle of a fa…
€450,000
4 room house in Gemeinde Duernkrut, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Duernkrut, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Apostelgasse 17 - corner of Hainburger Straße - forms the beginning of a quiet one-way stree…
€149,000
4 room house in Raggendorf, Austria
4 room house
Raggendorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 205 m²
€470,000
