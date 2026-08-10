Houses for sale in Bezirk Gaenserndorf, Austria

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Houses for sale in Bezirk Ganserndorf, Austria

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1 property total found
6 room house in Markgrafneusiedl, Austria
6 room house
Markgrafneusiedl, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
📍 Settlement of Baumgarten, 2282 Markgrafneusiedl The Baumgarten settlement is located in th…
$2,65M
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