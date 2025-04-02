Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Bruck an der Leitha
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Bezirk Bruck an der Leitha, Austria

1 property total found
Plot of land in Petronell-Carnuntum, Austria
Plot of land
Petronell-Carnuntum, Austria
Area 276 m²
Sunny building plot with approved residential project! Are you looking for a first-class in…
$292,077
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes