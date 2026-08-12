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Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Bruck an der Leitha, Austria

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1 property total found
7 room apartment in Schwechat, Austria
7 room apartment
Schwechat, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 452 m²
For sale is an approximately 145m2 new apartment in the Sendnergasse in 2320 Schwechat. The…
$403,924
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