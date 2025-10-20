Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Ardagger
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ardagger, Austria

2 properties total found
Apartment in Ardagger Stift, Austria
Apartment
Ardagger Stift, Austria
$95,273
Leave a request
Apartment in Ardagger Stift, Austria
Apartment
Ardagger Stift, Austria
$146,637
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ardagger, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go