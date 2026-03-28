Saranda Home Realty

About the agency

With over 10 years of experience in the real estate market, we specialize in property investment opportunities across Southern Albania, particularly along its fast-growing coastal areas. Our company was built with passion, dedication, and a clear vision: to continuously evolve and deliver exceptional service that meets every client’s needs.

We believe real estate is not just about transactions, it’s about making the right investment decisions. Our primary goal is to help our clients use their capital in the most efficient way, ensuring strong returns and long-term value. Over the years, we have helped numerous clients secure profitable investments, many of which have significantly increased in value today.

Guided by professionalism, market expertise, and trust, we are committed to building lasting relationships and delivering results that truly matter.

Our motto: Growing together.