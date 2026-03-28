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SARANDA HOME REALTY

Albania, Saranda
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2014
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
Saranda Home Realty
Working time
Open now
About the agency

With over 10 years of experience in the real estate market, we specialize in property investment opportunities across Southern Albania, particularly along its fast-growing coastal areas. Our company was built with passion, dedication, and a clear vision: to continuously evolve and deliver exceptional service that meets every client’s needs.

We believe real estate is not just about transactions, it’s about making the right investment decisions. Our primary goal is to help our clients use their capital in the most efficient way, ensuring strong returns and long-term value. Over the years, we have helped numerous clients secure profitable investments, many of which have significantly increased in value today.

Guided by professionalism, market expertise, and trust, we are committed to building lasting relationships and delivering results that truly matter.

Our motto: Growing together.

 

Services

We provide a complete, end-to-end real estate service designed to make every step of the process smooth, secure, and profitable for our clients.

  • Property Sales & Acquisition – Full assistance throughout the buying and selling process, from property selection to final contract
  • Investment Consulting – Strategic guidance to help clients maximize returns and choose the right opportunities
  • Property Management – Complete management solutions for clients who wish to rent their property (short-term or long-term)
  • Rental Services – Support in listing, marketing, and managing rental properties
  • Renovation & Refurbishment – Professional assistance with property upgrades, design, and full reconstruction when needed
  • Furnishing & Interior Setup – Helping clients fully furnish and prepare properties for living or rental
  • Residency Assistance – Guidance and support for clients interested in obtaining residency in Albania
  • Legal & Documentation Support – Assistance with all legal procedures, contracts, and paperwork
  • After-Sales Support – Ongoing assistance even after the purchase is completed

Our goal is to offer a seamless experience while helping our clients achieve maximum value from their investment.

Certificates
Our agents in Albania
Jonida Hasalamaj
Jonida Hasalamaj
3 properties
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