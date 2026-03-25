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Residence GIOIA

Golem, Albania
from
$76,126
from
$1,518/m²
;
5
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ID: 35329
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Gioia Residence is a residential project under construction in the Mali i Robit area, just 300 meters from the sea, offering an ideal combination of tranquility and proximity to the coastline.

The building consists of 5 floors above ground and 1 underground level, designed to provide functional and high-quality apartments for living or investment. The project aims to meet solid construction standards and practical space organization, making it an attractive choice for those seeking comfort near the sea.

The residence offers flexible payment options, structured in several installments:

  • 30% at the excavation phase
  • 30% at the structural (carabina) phase
  • 30% upon completion of the façade
  • 10% upon delivery of the keys

Price: 1300 euros/m²

Gioia Residence represents a great investment opportunity in a sought-after tourist area, with high development potential and easy access to the beach and surrounding services.

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

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Residence GIOIA
Golem, Albania
from
$76,126
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DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE 📍 Plazh Area, Durres 🌊 Only 200 meters from the sea | 5 minutes walking to the beach A new business-class residential complex located in one of the most sought-after areas of Durres. DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE is a modern architectural project designed for comforta…
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