Residence GIOIA

Gioia Residence is a residential project under construction in the Mali i Robit area, just 300 meters from the sea, offering an ideal combination of tranquility and proximity to the coastline.

The building consists of 5 floors above ground and 1 underground level, designed to provide functional and high-quality apartments for living or investment. The project aims to meet solid construction standards and practical space organization, making it an attractive choice for those seeking comfort near the sea.

The residence offers flexible payment options, structured in several installments:

30% at the excavation phase

30% at the structural (carabina) phase

30% upon completion of the façade

10% upon delivery of the keys

Price: 1300 euros/m²

Gioia Residence represents a great investment opportunity in a sought-after tourist area, with high development potential and easy access to the beach and surrounding services.