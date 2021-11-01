Real Estate Agency Vip Realty Club - A community of Russian-speaking experts who live in more than 18 countries. Introducing the largest developers in countries such as: Georgia; Northern Cyprus; Cyprus; Germany; Turkey; Spain, Panama, Thailand, Bali, Serbia, Montenegro, Italy, United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, Bulgaria. Thus , we provide the opportunity to invest in new buildings around the world without margins and commissions. We also work with the secondary housing market in Italy, Bulgaria, carefully choosing liquid objects and relevant investment strategies. We will help develop an investment strategy with a budget of 20,000 $. We will issue VNZH; PMZH. We select an educational institution with free and paid entities. We have representative offices in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
We select real estate with the best investment potential,
we participate in closed sales with our clients
with the possibility of receiving additional discounts up to 15%.
We carry out the full transaction cycle:
from purchase at the foundation pit to sale at the construction stage (assignment).
We help you obtain a residence permit; permanent residence; citizenship.
Select educational institutions with free and paid education.
We are happy to help you resolve your issue.