Russia, Central Federal District
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2005
On the platform
4 years 3 months
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Suomi, עִברִית
Website
www.vrcrealt.com
About the agency

Real Estate Agency Vip Realty Club - A community of Russian-speaking experts who live in more than 18 countries. Introducing the largest developers in countries such as: Georgia; Northern Cyprus; Cyprus; Germany; Turkey; Spain, Panama, Thailand, Bali, Serbia, Montenegro, Italy, United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, Bulgaria. Thus , we provide the opportunity to invest in new buildings around the world without margins and commissions. We also work with the secondary housing market in Italy, Bulgaria, carefully choosing liquid objects and relevant investment strategies. We will help develop an investment strategy with a budget of 20,000 $. We will issue VNZH; PMZH. We select an educational institution with free and paid entities. We have representative offices in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. 

Services

We select real estate with the best investment potential, 

we participate in closed sales with our clients

with the possibility of receiving additional discounts up to 15%.

We carry out the full transaction cycle: 

from purchase at the foundation pit to sale at the construction stage (assignment).

We help you obtain a residence permit; permanent residence; citizenship.

Select educational institutions with free and paid education.

We are happy to help you resolve your issue. 

 

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 06:09
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
My partners
2 developers 1 agency
New buildings
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$125,074
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 45
Area 37–63 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Are you looking for passive income abroad without risk? Prepared apartment in Asia with 5* management and guaranteed profitability. SMART technology, LUX level. Turnkey furniture and machinery. Plumbing - Germany, Switzerland. View of the east❤️The apartments in the complex give a guarantee …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
63.0
221,522
Apartment
37.0
125,000
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Batumi, Georgia
from
$59,040
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 31
Area 29–61 m²
2 real estate properties 2
💎 New complex overlooking the sea | New construction near the sea | postponement 52 months🔥 Prepay is below the market🔥 Increase in cost to delivery to +48%🔥 Return on investments up to 12% per annumFor sale studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in the premium complex on New Boulevard.To…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
122,000
Apartment
29.1
59,665
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex GREENS
Residential complex GREENS
Residential complex GREENS
Residential complex GREENS
Residential complex GREENS
Residential complex GREENS
Oba, Turkey
from
$160,265
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
LCD Greens Alanya / Oba The complex will be built to high standards and qualities at the premium level in construction and decoration.  COMPLEX STATUS: 1.8 meters to the sea 1 km from the State Hospital 400 meters to the Antalya-Mersin highway 1.3 km to the Metro hypermarket 4 km. …
VIP REALTY CLUB
Apart-hotel Piramida
Apart-hotel Piramida
Apart-hotel Piramida
Apart-hotel Piramida
Apart-hotel Piramida
Apart-hotel Piramida
Batumi, Georgia
from
$42,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
PYRAMIDmulti-familyBeginning of New Boulevard2km from the airport250m to sea100m from Rainbow complexConstruction address of the complex: Batumi, AdliaDelivery of the complex in a white frame - August 2025Delivery of the complex with repairs - December 2025Interest-free installments until th…
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$166,469
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 53–67 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Можно купить в ипотеку !! Внимание! Квартиры в этом комплексе можно купить в ипотеку (для граждан России и нерезидентов Черногории тоже есть программы). Преимущества покупки сейчас: - Близкая сдача дома - конец 2023 года - Черногория – готовиться ко вступлению в ЕС в 2025 го…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.8 – 67.0
178,539 – 266,762
VIP REALTY CLUB
