We are changing the real estate market in the Czech Republic. The primary idea of the project is to cultivate, increase the quality and make a good reputation of the real estate market, including the mood of consumers.
Měníme realitní trh v České republice. Primární myšlenkou projektu je kultivace, zvýšení kvality a dobrého jména realitního trhu, včetně nálady spotřebitelů.
- Homestaging
- International sale of real estate
- Professional photography + video
- 3D visualization
- extensive internet advertising
- and more: www.dumrealit.cz/atempo
____________________________________
- Homestaging
- Mezinárodní prodej nemovitostí
- Profesionální fotografie + video
- 3D vizualizace
- Rozsáhlá internetová inzerce
- a další: www.dumrealit.cz/atempo