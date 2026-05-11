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Isrealty

Shankak 22
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
2 years
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
Our agents in Israel
Boris Goren
Boris Goren
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Company's year of foundation 2004
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