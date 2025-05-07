Flow Income Co.,Ltd

Flow income Real Estate is an international company of foreign real estate.
According to your preferences, we will select the ideal option for your own residence, investment or rent. We work directly with the developer and offer you the most favorable prices. Luxurious high-rise buildings in Pattaya with a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Thailand and a beautiful sunset. Luxurious complexes on the shores of the Andaman Sea in Phuket.
A full cycle of services from selection, transfer of funds and execution of the transaction both remotely and offline. Free legal support. Assistance in opening bank accounts and adaptation in a new country. We provide services for you free of charge.
Our main office is located in Thailand (Pattaya and Phuket).