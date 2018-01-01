FIBO Property
Turkey, KONAKLAR MAH. GÖKKUŞAĞI SOK. NO:21 BEŞİKTAŞ/İSTANBUL
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2020
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
Company description
With FIBO Property you will find exactly what you are looking for, with a large selection of properties from all around Turkey.
We are a licensed company, and we take care of everything from the sale to the application process for Turkish citizenship to make sure everything goes smoothly and legally. Our goal is to provide best service to our customers and make happy each of our customer. We are speaking on your language.
Services
FIBO Property provides a full range of services in all Turkey:
• Online Consultation
•Virtual Tour To The Projects
•Online Sales
•Business Relocation
•Opening a Bank Account in Turkey
•Post-Sale Documentation
•Legal Services
New buildings
Our agents in Turkey
Agencies nearby