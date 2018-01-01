  1. Realting.com
Turkey, KONAKLAR MAH. GÖKKUŞAĞI SOK. NO:21 BEŞİKTAŞ/İSTANBUL
Real estate agency
2020
English, Русский, Türkçe
fiboproperty.com
With FIBO Property you will find exactly what you are looking for, with a large selection of properties from all around Turkey.
We are a licensed company, and we take care of everything from the sale to the application process for Turkish citizenship to make sure everything goes smoothly and legally. Our goal is to provide best service to our customers and make happy each of our customer. We are speaking on your language.

FIBO Property provides a full range of services in all Turkey:

• Online Consultation  

•Virtual Tour To The Projects

•Online Sales

•Business Relocation

•Opening a Bank Account in Turkey

•Post-Sale Documentation

•Legal Services

New buildings
Loft in Istanbul
Residence Loft in Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: FIBO Property

The concept project of loft apartments is located in Basın Express, one of the most valuable areas for investment in Istanbul. The project consists of 2 blocks on a land plot of 24,000 m2. The project offers home offices in the style of loft 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.

surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: FIBO Property

A conceptual project in Eyupsultan is one of the greenest areas of Istanbul. The project combines a calm lifestyle and functional modern design in its apartments. Consists of 242 spacious apartments of various types from 1 + 1 to 5 + 1. Despite its proximity to nature, the project is just a few minutes from the best educational institutions, hospitals and transport hubs.

Family Concept Apartments In Istanbul
Residential complex Family Concept Apartments In Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Real estate agency: FIBO Property

A project of a family concept with modern architecture, this project offers you the opportunity to plunge into life near nature and the Belgrade forest. The construction company is the largest developer in Turkey.  The project is located next to the Vadistanbul shopping center, the most popular and luxury city center.  The project is located in the very center of transport accessibility, as well as in the immediate vicinity of Haray, which connects the TEM highway and metro lines. 

Our agents in Turkey
Khadija Agaeva
Khadija Agaeva
