  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Excluzival Group

Excluzival Group

Turkey, Bodrum
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2005
On the platform
On the platform
9 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe, 简体中文
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 15:27
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 18:00
Thursday
10:00 - 18:00
Friday
10:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Turkey
Alisa Malevich
Alisa Malevich
Agencies nearby
Mavi Invest
Turkey, Alanya
New buildings 1 Residential property 1
We invite you to get acquainted with the real estate offers in Alanya. Get professional advice – how to buy, sell or rent property correctly.
Leave a request
Gemahmutlar
Turkey, Alanya
Company's year of foundation 2010
We are trusted by thousands of people. -Free registration. No hidden commission We will guide you by the hand through the entire transaction from start to finish, where there is no place for difficulties, mistakes and losses. -Free evaluation. Market value You can easily evaluate the…
Leave a request
Panorama Homes Network
Turkey, Alanya
Company's year of foundation 2004
Residential property 20
We have added high value to the property market in Alanya and the surrounding area for the past years.If you are planning to buy or sell a property(s) in Turkey we are ready to give a reliable and successful service.   Why should you choose for Panoramahomes NETWORK ? We are a multi …
Leave a request
Premium Premium
PROINVEST WORLD | REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
Turkey, Fatih
Company's year of foundation 2014
Residential property 186 Сommercial property 1
Since 2014, our company has been involved in real estate. We are successfully established on the Russian and international levels.We offer our clients to form a profitable and liquid Investment portfolio, to diversify income in different currencies by purchasing property in the United Arab E…
Leave a request
Kultu Elmak Gayrimenrul
Turkey, Aegean Region
Residential property 2
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go