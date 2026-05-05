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Apartments for sale in Bronx County, United States

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penthouses
35
studios
3
1 BHK
61
2 BHK
519
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844 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
A unique project in the exclusive area of ​​Cancelada, on Estepona's New Golden Mile.This pr…
$570,669
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
This new development is located in a residential area of Mijas, surrounded by prestigious ur…
$338,069
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Fully Renovated 118 sqm Penthouse with Panoramic Views, Close to Mijas Golf Experience elev…
$641,268
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AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
New promotion of high-quality apartments in Las Lagunas de Mijas designed for contemporary l…
$441,239
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3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Las Terrazas de Santa Maria Golf is located in Elviria, Marbella East, direct on the Golf Co…
$629,501
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
We present an exclusive opportunity to live in an incomparable natural environment, with all…
$347,108
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GrekodomGrekodom
2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Discover an exclusive development in one of the most privileged areas of Estepona.This priva…
$494,188
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1 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
1 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
This exclusive new development in Torremolinos consists of two buildings with 1, 2, 3 and 4 …
$395,350
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3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
An exclusive development of only 18 properties and 4 commercial premises in Las Lagunas, the…
$397,704
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New project in the hills above Fuengirola offering spacious, bright properties built and fin…
$823,529
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Welcome to an exclusive residential complex where every detail has been carefully conceived …
$435,356
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3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
A magnificent new development consisting of 51 homes with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, which also i…
$637,738
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
New development located in the heart of Reserva del Higuerón. It is ideally located between…
$1,17M
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Exclusive Beachfront Apartment – Los Boliches Located on the seventh floor, this elegant 2-…
$776,581
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
New development that is on the disconnection/connection divide, a fine line that separates t…
$516,544
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Discover this exclusive development of 77 homes developed on the Costa del Sol, in Fuengirol…
$982,069
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Welcome to this new promotion of apartments and penthouses in the prestigious New Golden Mil…
$822,470
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3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Located between the towns of Torremolinos and Fuengirola, Benalmadena is just 20 minutes fro…
$828,353
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
This new development is located in a residential area of Mijas, surrounded by prestigious ur…
$343,687
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
The project is located in the prestigious enclave between the renowned Marbella Club Golf Re…
$811,880
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1 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
1 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Located in the heart of Mijas Costa, Las Lagunas has established itself as one of the most d…
$301,925
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Beachfront Apartment for Sale – Prime Location in Fuengirola A rare opportunity to own a lu…
$529,487
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New boutique development of only 16 modern apartments with sea views in La Cala de Mijas. In…
$935,427
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
This new development is located in a residential area of Mijas, surrounded by prestigious ur…
$368,029
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
New development set in a privileged natural environment with views over the bay of Estepona …
$729,693
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3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
New development that offers apartments with 2-,3- and 4-bedrooms. It is a beautiful new deve…
$488,305
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3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This exclusive complex offers 79 bright apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, jus…
$394,174
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2 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
2 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
A magnificent new development consisting of 51 homes with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, which also i…
$588,319
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Luxury Penthouse with Sea, Golf and La Concha Views – Jardines de Nueva Andalucía Discover …
$1,05M
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1 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
1 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Project of 90 homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all of them with garage and storage room. It i…
$291,806
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Properties features in Bronx County, United States

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