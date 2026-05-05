Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Bronx County
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Bronx County, United States

;
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Studio apartment in New York, United States
Studio apartment
New York, United States
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
PLEASE READ THE DESCRIPTION. PROPERTY WITH A FIXED RETURN OF 5%, WITH SPECIAL CONDITIONS, NO…
$135,313
Leave a request
Studio apartment in New York, United States
Studio apartment
New York, United States
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Studio in a Beachfront complex with stunning views! Looking for an investment for holiday r…
$282,393
Leave a request
Studio apartment in New York, United States
Studio apartment
New York, United States
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
FOR SALE: RENOVATED BEACHFRONT STUDIO IN CALAHONDA, MIJAS COSTA. Ready to move in! Located o…
$252,977
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bronx County, United States

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go