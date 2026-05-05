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Penthouses for sale in Bronx County, United States

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35 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Fully Renovated 118 sqm Penthouse with Panoramic Views, Close to Mijas Golf Experience elev…
$641,268
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Luxury Penthouse with Sea, Golf and La Concha Views – Jardines de Nueva Andalucía Discover …
$1,05M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Spacious penthouse right next to the beach in the building River Playa, on the border betwee…
$882,479
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AdriastarAdriastar
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Stunning Penthouse in Calahonda with Unmatched Views Discover your dream home in the serene …
$341,225
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Bright Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Views in Los Pacos! Welcome to this property located…
$488,305
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Impressive Beachside Duplex Penthouse with Tourist License, Rental History, and Great Potent…
$552,902
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MontbelMontbel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom penthouse only 11 minutes walk to La Cala beach. Located in …
$500,071
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
We present this wonderful new penthouse on the market with spectacular panoramic sea views. …
$810,704
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
SECOND LINE BEACH. This is a lovely 2 bedroom penthouse apartment with fantastic pool, garde…
$617,735
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Duplex Penthouse with Open Views in Lomas de Torreblanca Discover this fantastic duplex pen…
$469,479
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
***Fantastic 3-Bedroom Duplex Just Steps from the Beach*** This fantastic 3-bedroom, 3-bathr…
$382,407
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Charming Penthouse in the Old Town – Top Quality with Stunning Views! Welcome to this beaut…
$410,647
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This is a sought-after gated community in Casares Costa, where breathtaking sea views and tr…
$410,647
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
***Immaculate 3-Bedroom Duplex Penthouse with Stunning Coastal Views*** Located within the s…
$347,108
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Recently reduced to €620,000 for a quick sale Stunning penthouse offering breathtaking panor…
$729,516
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Welcome to the home of your dreams! This spectacular apartment for sale is located on the to…
$929,544
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Welcome to this beautifully refurbished penthouse in the sought-after Los Prados del Golf co…
$582,436
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Fantastic Penthouse in Carvajal, Fuengirola, Costa del Sol This penthouse has it all. Locate…
$1,05M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Exclusive Renovated Penthouse on the Seafront in the Heart of Fuengirola We are pleased to …
$617,735
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Stunning Beachfront Penthouse Duplex in Playa Real, Marbesa, Marbella Imagine waking up to …
$641,268
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Duplex penthouse for sale in Nueva Torrequebrada, Benalmadena Costa. Duplex penthouse for s…
$541,254
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
First floor NO lift. Just reduced from 489.000 to 458.000 for a quick sale. This spectacula…
$538,900
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover this exceptional corner penthouse located in the nice La Paloma area, offering brea…
$500,071
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This stylish penthouse is located in central Nueva Andalucía, within walking distance of eve…
$794,231
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
A rare opportunity to buy a 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom South West facing duplex apartment in the…
$500,071
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Discover your new home in the heart of Fuengirola! This stunning 90 m² penthouse offers a li…
$388,173
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Stunning penthouse in Benalmádena - Situated in urbanization in the Torrequebrada area of Be…
$1,05M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Exclusive penthouse with panoramic sea views, just 100 metres from the beach. We present thi…
$563,610
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Lovely, two bedroom south east facing penthouse in the gated community Bel Air Gardens, Este…
$382,407
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Discover this exquisite duplex penthouse nestled in a charming, white-washed Andalusian vill…
$617,735
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Properties features in Bronx County, United States

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