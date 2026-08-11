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Residential properties for sale in Philadelphia, United States

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houses
3
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Philadelphia, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
Philadelphia, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This Philadelph…
$120,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Philadelphia, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
Philadelphia, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This Phil…
$115,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Philadelphia, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
Philadelphia, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Real estate investments in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the United States This p…
$130,000
Leave a request
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