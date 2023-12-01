Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Residential
  4. Philadelphia

Residential properties for sale in Philadelphia, United States

3 properties total found
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating in Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating
Philadelphia, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This Philadelph…
€110,075
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating in Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating
Philadelphia, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This P…
€105,489
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating in Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating
Philadelphia, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Real estate investments in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the United States This p…
€119,248
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Philadelphia, United States

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir